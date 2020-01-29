SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 599,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.11% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWL. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,757,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at about $932,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 112,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $32.98 and a 1 year high of $41.86.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

