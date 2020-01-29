SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,087 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.48. 40,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,359. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.11 and its 200 day moving average is $310.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

