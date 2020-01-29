SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 332,356 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 538.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,356 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 326,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

