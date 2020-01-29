SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 42,233 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 511.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $13,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,101,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price target on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.14.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,283 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.37, for a total value of $917,171.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total value of $3,695,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,118,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.48. 17,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,645. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.55 and its 200 day moving average is $271.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $198.74 and a one year high of $294.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.72.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.