SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 447,879 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 381.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,879 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of NiSource worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth $60,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in NiSource by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of NI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,258. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

