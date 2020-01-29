SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 51,236 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 860.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 84.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.48. The stock had a trading volume of 32,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $187.95 and a 12 month high of $222.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

