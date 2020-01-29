SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 776,791 Shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) by 1,563.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.22% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000.

Get IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA VXX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,821,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $39.30.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.