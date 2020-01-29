SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 3.64% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $20,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 22,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

