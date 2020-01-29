SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,520,687 Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.22% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 485,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,620,023. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2905 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

