SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 290,901 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,153 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 290,901 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.9% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Tesla worth $97,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total transaction of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.29.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $20.50 on Wednesday, reaching $587.40. 8,881,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,002. The company has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.68 and a 200-day moving average of $314.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

