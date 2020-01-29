SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 75,706 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

SLB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 405,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.