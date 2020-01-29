SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,661,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,521,101 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 1.52% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $72,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $236,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Natixis lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 271,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 94,972 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,122,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,718,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,621 shares during the last quarter.

FXI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 2,401,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,344,086. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

