Sharkey Howes & Javer Acquires New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.31% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,929,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.22. 1,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,928. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

