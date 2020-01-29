Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 1,943 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,092,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 168,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $205.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,183. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $180.29 and a 1-year high of $210.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.