Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. 205,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,360. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

