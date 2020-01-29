Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer owned 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,731. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

