Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 19.5% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $46,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,001 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28.

