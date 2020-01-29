Sharkey Howes & Javer Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after buying an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after buying an additional 833,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,564,000 after buying an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,918,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,395,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.76. 603,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,612. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $108.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.07.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

