Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $22.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1,022.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,774,000.

IVV stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.69. 220,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,659,314. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.08 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

