Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 2,299 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,730,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,228.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The company had a trading volume of 13,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $59.56.

