Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 32,384 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,561. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

