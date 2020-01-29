Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 52,656 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,656 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$50.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. 519,152 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.