Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 88,275 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,275 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,012,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 913,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 732,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

