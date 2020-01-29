Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.79 million, a PE ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

See Also: Put Option

