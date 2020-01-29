Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth $872,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

