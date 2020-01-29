Shell Midstream Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 735 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,125% compared to the typical volume of 60 put options.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 35,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after buying an additional 4,086,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 643,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 638,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 137,170 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

