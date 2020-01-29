Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $589.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $597.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $579.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.90. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $395.26 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.