SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $96,152.00 and $23.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,361.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.01885490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.61 or 0.04125068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00645344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00131258 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00746662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009700 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00672999 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

