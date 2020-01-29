Shift Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. Shift has a total market cap of $307,757.00 and $535.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,708,338 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

