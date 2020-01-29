ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $205.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain.

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

