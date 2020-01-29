Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $1,122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $2,511,818.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,563,776.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 244.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth $86,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWAV stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The firm’s revenue was up 214.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

