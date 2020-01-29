Short Interest in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Drops By 9.6%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 14,700,000 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

