Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Increases By 9.6%

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 11,710,000 shares. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 3,789.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $246,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

