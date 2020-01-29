Short Interest in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Declines By 10.5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.28.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.72 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $1,375,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,985,552.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,404 shares of company stock worth $9,758,070 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

