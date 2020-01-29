Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Declines By 8.8%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 375,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.07. 17,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.29 and its 200-day moving average is $95.53. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $67.61 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock has a market cap of $721.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

