Short Interest in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Grows By 9.5%

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 803,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ASGN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.32. 173,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,988. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

