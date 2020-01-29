Short Interest in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Drops By 10.2%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 989,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,774. Big Lots has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In other news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk acquired 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $479,070.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2,236.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 398,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 59.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

