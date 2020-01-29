Short Interest in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Rises By 11.8%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 973,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,371. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

