Short Interest in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Drops By 10.8%

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.33.

Get Brady alerts:

In other Brady news, VP Russell Shaller sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $253,184.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,173.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,821.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $1,837,534. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brady by 13.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brady by 195.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Brady by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 109,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. Brady has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. Brady’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.