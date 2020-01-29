Short Interest in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Decreases By 8.3%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,280,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 15,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 24.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GOOS stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,569. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 50.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,653,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

