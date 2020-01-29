Short Interest in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Declines By 8.6%

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cato by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cato by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,536,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,571,000 after purchasing an additional 75,959 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cato by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 150,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,700. The company has a market cap of $396.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cato has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.52 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

