Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Drops By 7.9%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 101,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on KOF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.03. 10,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,529. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

