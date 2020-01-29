Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Decreases By 9.8%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.5 days.

CRNX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market cap of $553.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.