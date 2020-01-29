Short Interest in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Rises By 10.2%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.59. 1,581,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,621. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 115.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 137.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,086,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

