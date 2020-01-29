Short Interest in DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Declines By 8.5%

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DHX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. The firm has a market cap of $160.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%. On average, analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DHI Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 144.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 72.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,816 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHX. ValuEngine raised shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.