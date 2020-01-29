Short Interest in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Expands By 12.4%

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,962.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,082 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $166,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,009.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $857,603. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.11. 163,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,393. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 801.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49. Emergent Biosolutions has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $67.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $311.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Emergent Biosolutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

