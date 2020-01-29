Short Interest in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Drops By 10.7%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WATT opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Energous has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 19,557.08% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energous will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energous has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

In related news, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $68,863.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,486.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,997 shares of company stock worth $206,397 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 130,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 758,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Energous by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

