Short Interest in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) Declines By 10.3%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 34,490,000 shares. Currently, 40.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.88 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 578.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.