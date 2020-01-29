Short Interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Decreases By 10.4%

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 18,511 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.23. 32,755,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,964,097. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.39. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

