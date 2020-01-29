Short Interest in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Rises By 10.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 425,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FENC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 455,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,263. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.